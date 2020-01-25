TrueChain (TRUE) Hits Market Cap of $20.70 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $20.70 million and $14.22 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, CoinBene and Bithumb. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.88 or 0.05527945 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026679 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00127658 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033564 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bithumb, ZB.COM, OKEx, CoinBene and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.