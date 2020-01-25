TrueChain (TRUE) Market Cap Hits $20.77 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ZB.COM, CoinBene and DragonEX. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $20.77 million and $14.01 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.19 or 0.05556315 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026511 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00128641 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019823 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033565 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, CoinBene, DragonEX, HitBTC, OKEx and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

