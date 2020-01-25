TrueDeck (TDP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,927.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $125,309.00 and $18,927.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.68 or 0.03117004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00202443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00123990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

