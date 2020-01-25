TrueFeedBack (TFB) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. One TrueFeedBack token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bithumb Global and CoinExchange. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $575,053.00 and $57,634.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.38 or 0.03095465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

