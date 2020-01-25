Truegame Trading Down 30.2% This Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Truegame has a market capitalization of $261,075.00 and approximately $30,751.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Truegame has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.68 or 0.03117004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00202443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00123990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

