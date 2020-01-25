TrumpCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,252.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $96,531.00 and approximately $2,252.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022443 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.25 or 0.02808126 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009150 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.