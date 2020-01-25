Trust Co. of Oklahoma Cuts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 7.6% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $19,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $345,892,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 266,787 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,260,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 543,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,574 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.26. 788,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $174.43 and a one year high of $263.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

