Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 3,146 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $15,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.53. 351,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,875. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $77.14.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

