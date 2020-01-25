TTC (TTC) Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bibox and Bittrex. TTC has a market cap of $11.30 million and $149,467.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TTC has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.01 or 0.05546929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00128420 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033619 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 848,735,401 coins and its circulating supply is 391,710,245 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, BitForex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

