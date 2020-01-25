Tufton Capital Management Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,387,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,456,000 after buying an additional 94,086 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 117.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 106,908 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,536,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,760,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,316,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,387,000 after buying an additional 97,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,963,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,948,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.30. 2,938,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

