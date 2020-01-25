Tufton Capital Management Has $11.76 Million Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the period. VF comprises approximately 2.3% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in VF were worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of VF by 1,054.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of VF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 54,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 825.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,562,000 after buying an additional 1,220,833 shares during the period.

Get VF alerts:

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.53. 4,763,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,630. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.54.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.