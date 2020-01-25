Tufton Capital Management Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,190 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.5% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $90.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,218,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average is $84.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

