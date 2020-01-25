Tufton Capital Management Has $9.88 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Tufton Capital Management cut its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Chesapeake Utilities makes up 1.9% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tufton Capital Management owned approximately 0.63% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NYSE:CPK traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.68. The stock had a trading volume of 41,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,493. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $92.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.94%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

