Tufton Capital Management Raises Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.9% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.09. 5,897,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,449,813. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

