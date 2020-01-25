Tufton Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,598 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,379,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,757,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.97. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

