Tufton Capital Management Sells 1,260 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tufton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.15. 3,864,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,564. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

