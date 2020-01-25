Tufton Capital Management Sells 1,351 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tufton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.4% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.65. 9,410,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,326,611. The company has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average is $81.04. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

