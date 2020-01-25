TurtleNetwork Price Tops $0.0065 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $577,419.00 and $1,160.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00018553 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022523 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00053474 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000642 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

