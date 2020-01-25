Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a media sentiment score of -1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim set a $34.00 price target on Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. Twitter has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $540,207.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $307,424.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,468. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

