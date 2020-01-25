Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWO. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 59.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 129.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 27.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $58.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Siering bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 749,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,760.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

