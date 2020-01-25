Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,665 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,876,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $456,791,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $250,238,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $613,786,000 after buying an additional 4,247,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $43,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

UBER opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $547,353,490.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,619.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $410,227.88. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,250,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,932,775.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

