Ubex Market Capitalization Achieves $1.89 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Ubex token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, LBank and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.35 or 0.05510989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026498 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00128495 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019881 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033518 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitMart, Fatbtc, Bilaxy, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BTC-Alpha, LBank, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.