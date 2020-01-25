Ubex (UBEX) Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $1.91 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit and Fatbtc. During the last week, Ubex has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.88 or 0.05527945 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026679 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012050 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00127658 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033564 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Bilaxy, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, BitMart, LBank and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

