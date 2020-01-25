Ubiq (UBQ) Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Ubiq has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $175.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

