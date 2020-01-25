UGAS (UGAS) Price Down 1% This Week

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $475,549.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS token can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.01 or 0.05546929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00128420 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033619 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

