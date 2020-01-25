Ultiledger (ULT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.52 Million

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $14.72 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger token can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges including Bytex and CoinEx. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.38 or 0.03095465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,904,568 tokens. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and Bytex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

