Ultra 24-Hour Volume Reaches $87,720.00 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $5.07 million and $87,720.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,376.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.53 or 0.03742387 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003171 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00733362 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,435,129 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.