Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,930. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $306,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 4,061.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 933,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 911,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,520,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,554,000 after acquiring an additional 666,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 84.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,261,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,999,000 after purchasing an additional 576,744 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 118.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 386,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

