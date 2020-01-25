Unify Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Unify has a total market capitalization of $94,439.00 and $3,801.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unify has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Unify coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00645770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007959 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00035056 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000551 BTC.

About Unify

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinExchange, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

