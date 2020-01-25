Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th.

UL stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.22. 2,383,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,815. Unilever has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth $35,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth $48,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

