Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on UN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UN traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.50. 2,234,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,984. Unilever has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

