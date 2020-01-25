Unilever (NYSE:UN) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Unilever (NYSE:UN) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Unilever stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UN shares. Berenberg Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

