Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.06.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.27.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

