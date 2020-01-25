United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.47. United Natural Foods reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.14. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,746,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,484,000 after purchasing an additional 240,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,548,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,774,000 after acquiring an additional 509,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 247.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,383,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 162.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 766,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 951,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 125,529 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

