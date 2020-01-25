United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.0% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

UPS stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.66. 1,957,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,786. The company has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.