Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) to announce ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. Unity Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

UBX stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $319.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 238,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 194,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after buying an additional 94,183 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

