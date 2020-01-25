Universa (UTNP) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Universa has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Universa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Cobinhood, Livecoin and Ethfinex. Universa has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $1,263.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.76 or 0.03105747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00202974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00124543 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

