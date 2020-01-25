Universe Market Cap Hits $106,471.00 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Universe has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Universe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. Universe has a total market cap of $106,471.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Universe Coin Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 96,253,964 coins and its circulating supply is 85,053,964 coins. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw.

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

