UnlimitedIP (UIP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $149,330.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $149,330.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, LBank, OTCBTC and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.68 or 0.03117004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00202443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00123990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, BigONE, OTCBTC, HADAX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

