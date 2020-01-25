Unobtanium (UNO) Price Hits $61.22 on Major Exchanges

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $61.22 or 0.00733304 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and C-CEX. In the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $12.34 million and $7.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,351.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.22 or 0.03715763 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016577 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000422 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,606 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

