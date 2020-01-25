Upfiring One Day Trading Volume Hits $126.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Upfiring has a market cap of $425,791.00 and $126.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, COSS, Cryptopia and RightBTC. In the last week, Upfiring has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Upfiring

Upfiring launched on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com.

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, RightBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

