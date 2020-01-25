USD Coin (USDC) Market Cap Achieves $443.63 Million

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $443.63 million and approximately $237.52 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00012003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.67 or 0.01927586 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00100164 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 448,730,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,412,013 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, CPDAX, Poloniex, Korbit, SouthXchange, Kucoin, CoinEx, Coinbase Pro, LATOKEN, Crex24, Coinsuper and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

