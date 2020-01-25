USDQ Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8,579.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. USDQ has a market cap of $5.50 million and $8,579.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, USDQ has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00037894 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00328749 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002151 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ's total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,249 tokens. USDQ's official website is usdq.platinum.fund. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

