USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Reaches $1.00

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $238,386.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,336.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.35 or 0.03711738 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003366 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00731481 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009245 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Token Profile

USDx stablecoin (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,548,451 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network.

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

