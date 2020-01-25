USDX (USDX) Market Cap Tops $601,102.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, USDX has traded up 28% against the dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001916 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $601,102.00 and approximately $1,996.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

999 (999) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00025024 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015531 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000618 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006171 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000487 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000147 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,111 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.