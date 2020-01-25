USDX (USDX) Price Tops $0.16

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $615,310.00 and approximately $1,980.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

999 (999) traded up 78.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00025041 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011108 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000593 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006171 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000519 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,111 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.