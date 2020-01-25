V-ID 24 Hour Volume Hits $183,559.00 (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One V-ID token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $183,559.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.46 or 0.05500393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026509 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00128076 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020106 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033588 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,331,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,701,409 tokens. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.