V Systems Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.79 Million (VSYS)

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. V Systems has a total market cap of $63.44 million and $1.79 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, V Systems has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One V Systems coin can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, KuCoin and BitForex.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.96 or 0.03138786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00203023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00124123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

V Systems Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,822,350,298 coins and its circulating supply is 1,907,491,834 coins. V Systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

V Systems Coin Trading

V Systems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, BitForex and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V Systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

