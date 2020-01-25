Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Given $22.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Vaccinex an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have commented on VCNX shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vaccinex in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,225,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,000. Vaccinex makes up about 1.2% of MSD Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MSD Partners L.P. owned 8.25% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCNX traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. 163,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $75.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Vaccinex had a negative return on equity of 585.69% and a negative net margin of 4,740.03%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vaccinex will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

