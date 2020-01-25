Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 315 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $19.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,466.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,316. The company has a market capitalization of $1,025.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,386.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,264.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,515.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

